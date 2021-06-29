 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mixed After S&P 500 Hits New High

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 29, 2021 6:03am   Comments
Share:
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mixed After S&P 500 Hits New High

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded mixed in early pre-market trade. The Dow Jones dropped 150 points, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq surged to record highs on Monday. Investors are awaiting earnings results from FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE: FDS), AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) and Enerpac Tool Group Corp (NYSE: EPAC)

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller home price index and the FHFA house price index for April will be released at 9:00 a.m. ET. The Conference Board’s consumer confidence index for June will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin is set to speak at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 40 points to 34,204.00 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures fell 1.75 points at 4,278.75. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index fell 21.50 points to 14,491.00.

The U.S. has the highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world, with total infections in the country exceeding 33,640,570 with around 604,110 deaths. India reported a total of at least 30,316,890 confirmed cases, while Brazil confirmed over 18,448,400 cases.

Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 0.3% to trade at $73.95 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures fell 0.2% to trade at $72.79 a barrel. The American Petroleum Institute’s report on crude oil stocks is scheduled for release at 4:30 p.m. ET.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were higher today. The Spanish Ibex Index rose 0.1% and STOXX Europe 600 Index climbed 0.3%. The French CAC 40 Index rose 0.3%, London’s FTSE 100 gained 0.3% while German DAX 30 rose 0.6%. Spain's consumer price inflation rate fell to 2.6% year-over-year in June from 2.7% a month ago, while retail sales climbed 19.6% from a year ago in May. French consumer confidence rose to 102 in June from 98 in the prior month. Annual house price growth in the UK increased to 13.4% in June. Consumer credit in the UK rose by GBP 0.28 billion in May, while the country’s factories produced 54,962 cars during May compared to 5,314 in the year-ago period.

Asian markets traded lower today. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.81%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index declined 0.94% and China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.92%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.1% and India’s BSE Sensex fell 0.3%. Retail sales in Japan climbed 8.2% year-over-year in May, while unemployment rate increased to 3.0% in May from 2.8% a month ago.

Broker Recommendation

Keybanc downgraded Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLI) from Overweight to Sector Weight.

Berkeley Lights shares rose 2.3% to close at $49.19 on Monday.

Check out other major ratings here

 

Breaking News

  • Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLHR) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. However, the company issued weak earnings forecast for the current quarter..
  • Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) signed a new long-term battery cell agreement with China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology Co to secure supplies between January 2022 and December 2025, as per an Electrek report.
  • PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) announced plans to buy lingerie retailer Honey Birdette for more than $300 million, according to Dow Jones.
  • Hemp wellness company Vertical Wellness and hemp products and services provider CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp. (OTC: CNFHF) are merging to create an industry leader.

Check out other breaking news here

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AVAV + BLI)

5 Stocks To Watch For June 29, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For June 29, 2021
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 22, 2021
Berkeley Lights: Return On Capital Employed Insights
P/E Ratio Insights for AeroVironment
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Penny Stocks Eurozone Futures Small Cap Global Pre-Market Outlook Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com