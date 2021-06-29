5 Stocks To Watch For June 29, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE: FDS) to report quarterly earnings at $2.74 per share on revenue of $397.92 million before the opening bell. FactSet Research shares fell 0.1% to $336.99 in after-hours trading.
- PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) announced plans to buy lingerie retailer Honey Birdette for more than $300 million, according to Dow Jones. PLBY shares rose 1.6% to $ $38.52 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) to have earned $0.81 per share on revenue of $147.18 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. AeroVironment shares fell 0.8% to close at $110.71 in Monday.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLHR) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. However, the company issued weak earnings forecast for the current quarter. Herman Miller shares dropped 4% to $46.05 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Enerpac Tool Group Corp (NYSE: EPAC) to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $137.44 million before the opening bell. Enerpac Tool shares gained 2.7% to close at $25.75 on Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga