 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Stocks To Watch For June 29, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 29, 2021 4:36am   Comments
Share:
5 Stocks To Watch For June 29, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE: FDS) to report quarterly earnings at $2.74 per share on revenue of $397.92 million before the opening bell. FactSet Research shares fell 0.1% to $336.99 in after-hours trading.
  • PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) announced plans to buy lingerie retailer Honey Birdette for more than $300 million, according to Dow Jones. PLBY shares rose 1.6% to $ $38.52 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) to have earned $0.81 per share on revenue of $147.18 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. AeroVironment shares fell 0.8% to close at $110.71 in Monday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLHR) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. However, the company issued weak earnings forecast for the current quarter. Herman Miller shares dropped 4% to $46.05 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Enerpac Tool Group Corp (NYSE: EPAC) to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $137.44 million before the opening bell. Enerpac Tool shares gained 2.7% to close at $25.75 on Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AVAV + EPAC)

Earnings Scheduled For June 29, 2021
Earnings Preview for Actuant
P/E Ratio Insights for AeroVironment
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 8, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com