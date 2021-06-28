LiveXLive Media: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 33.33% year over year to ($0.20), which missed the estimate of ($0.10).

Revenue of $21,041,000 rose by 112.99% year over year, which beat the estimate of $20,120,000.

Guidance

LiveXLive Raises FY22 Sales Guidance From $107M-$115M To $110M-$120M vs $101.4M Estimate, Adj. Operating Income $6M-$12M

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jun 28, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/livx/mediaframe/45446/indexr.html

Price Action

52-week high: $6.95

Company's 52-week low was at $1.78

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.67%

Company Overview

LiveXLive Media Inc is the premium internet networks devoted to live music and music-related video content. The company has been building an online destination for music fans to enjoy live performances from music venues and music festivals around the world, such as Rock in Rio, Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival and Hangout Music Festival, as well as original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews. The LiveXLive platform has featured performances and content from some of the most popular artists in various music genres, including Rihanna, Katy Perry, Metallica, Duran Duran, Radiohead, Chance The Rapper, Bruce Springsteen, Major Lazer and Maroon 5.