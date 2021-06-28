 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Perion Network Stock Jumps On Strong Preliminary Q2 Revenue, Raised FY21 Outlook
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 28, 2021 7:42am   Comments
Share:
Perion Network Stock Jumps On Strong Preliminary Q2 Revenue, Raised FY21 Outlook
  • Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ: PERIreported preliminary second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 74% year-on-year to $105 million, exceeding the consensus of $95.86M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 871 basis points to 12.9%.
  • The solid first half of 2021 coupled with a robust revenues pipeline going into the second half of the year from solid advertising revenue prospects and R&D spend led to FY21 guidance raise.
  • Perion Network raised the FY21 revenue guidance from the previous $390 million - $410 million to $410 million- $430 million. The Adjusted EBITDA outlook increased from $39 million - $41 million to $49 million $51 million.
  • Price action: PERI shares traded higher by 9.86% at $20.05 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PERI)

45 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
31 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Perion Network Stock Jumps On Q1 Earnings Beat, Raised FY21 Guidance
Recap: Perion Network Q1 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For May 4, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Small Cap Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com