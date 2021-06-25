 Skip to main content

Recap: JinkoSolar Holding Co Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 25, 2021 7:19am   Comments
Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co (NYSE:JKS) decreased 2.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 76.92% over the past year to $0.15, which beat the estimate of ($0.02).

Revenue of $1,212,000,000 rose by 1.17% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,190,000,000.

Outlook

Q2 revenue expected to be between $1,200,000,000 and $1,250,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jun 25, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/rngih3sd

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $90.20

52-week low: $16.24

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.49%

Company Overview

JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd is engaged in the photovoltaic industry. The firm has built a vertically integrated solar power product value chain, manufacturing from silicon wafers to solar modules. It sells solar modules under the JinkoSolar brand. The company's product includes Swan, Tiger, Cheetah, and others. Its geographical segments are China (including Hong Kong and Taiwan), North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (except China, which includes Hong Kong and Taiwan), and the Rest of the world.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

