5 Stocks To Watch For June 25, 2021

Wall Street expects CarMax, Inc (NYSE: KMX) to report quarterly earnings at $1.63 per share on revenue of $6.24 billion before the opening bell. CarMax shares gained 2.7% to $122.63 in after-hours trading.

Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter and issued strong sales forecast for its fiscal full year. Nike shares climbed 14.1% to $152.44 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) to have earned $0.67 per share on revenue of $980.48 million for the latest quarter. The company will release quarterly earnings before the markets open. Paychex shares fell 0.7% to $103.56 in after-hours trading.

