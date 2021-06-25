Earnings Scheduled For June 25, 2021

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $119.32 million.

• Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $291.55 million.

• CarMax (NYSE:KMX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.63 per share on revenue of $6.24 billion.

• 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $980.48 million.

• JinkoSolar Holding Co (NYSE:JKS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Templeton Emerging Market (NYSE:TEI) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.