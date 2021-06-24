CalAmp: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 300.00% over the past year to $0.08, which beat the estimate of $0.07.

Revenue of $79,674,000 declined by 0.67% year over year, which missed the estimate of $80,250,000.

Outlook

CalAmp hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jun 24, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.calamp.com%2F&eventid=3193575&sessionid=1&key=611F058980EA87F9585DFBB19AF4B379®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $14.51

Company's 52-week low was at $7.01

Price action over last quarter: Up 0.67%

Company Description

CalAmp Corp provides wireless communications solutions applications to customers. The company's products, software, and application services are sold into a broad array of market verticals including transportation, government, construction, and automotive to customers in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. Its business activities are organized into its Telematics Systems and Software & Subscription Services. Telematics Systems segment offers a series of Mobile Resource Management ('MRM') telematics products and applications. Software & Subscription Services segment offers cloud-based application enablement and telematics service platforms.