Recap: FedEx Q4 Earnings

Shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 98.02% year over year to $5.01, which beat the estimate of $4.99.

Revenue of $22,565,000,000 higher by 29.68% year over year, which beat the estimate of $21,510,000,000.

Outlook

FedEx Sees FY22 EPS Before Mark-To-Market Retirement Plan Account Adjustments, Excluding Estimated TNT Expense Costs $20.50-$21.50 vs $20.37 Estimate

Details Of The Call

Date: Jun 24, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.fedex.com%2F&eventid=3211081&sessionid=1&key=1C1C880CC46512D24E486634CB11CFFD®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $319.90

Company's 52-week low was at $129.28

Price action over last quarter: Up 4.40%

Company Profile

FedEx pioneered overnight delivery in 1973 and remains the world's largest "express" package provider. In its fiscal 2020 (ended May 2020), FedEx derived 51% of revenue from its express division, 33% from ground, and 10% from freight; its asset-based less-than-truckload shipping segment. The remainder comes from other services, including FedEx Office, which provides document production/shipping and FedEx Logistics, which provides global forwarding. FedEx acquired Dutch parcel delivery firm TNT Express in 2016. TNT was previously the fourth- largest global parcel-delivery provider.