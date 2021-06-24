 Skip to main content

A Look Into Adobe's Price Over Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 24, 2021 12:56pm
In the current session, Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is trading at $579.80, after a 0.97% increase. Over the past month, the stock increased by 16.40%, and in the past year, by 35.85%. With performance like this, long-term shareholders are optimistic but others are more likely to look into the price-to-earnings ratio to see if the stock might be overvalued.

Assuming that all other factors are held constant, this could present itself as an opportunity for shareholders trying to capitalize on the higher share price

The P/E ratio is used by long-term shareholders to assess the company's market performance against aggregate market data, historical earnings, and the industry at large. A lower P/E can either represent a company's poor future earnings potential or a buying opportunity relative to other stocks. It shows that shareholders are less than willing to pay a high share price, because they do not expect the company to exhibit growth, in terms of future earnings.

Depending on the particular phase of a business cycle, some industries will perform better than others.

Adobe Inc. has a lower P/E than the aggregate P/E of 110.84 of the Software industry. Ideally, one might believe that the stock might perform worse than its peers, but it's also probable that the stock is undervalued.

There are many limitations to P/E ratio. It is sometimes difficult to determine the nature of the earnings makeup of a company. Shareholders might not get what they're looking for, from trailing earnings.

 

Posted-In: BZI-PEEarnings News Intraday Update Markets

