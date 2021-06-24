Recap: Darden Restaurants Q4 Earnings

Shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) moved higher by 0.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 263.71% over the past year to $2.03, which beat the estimate of $1.79.

Revenue of $2,279,000,000 higher by 79.45% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,190,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Darden Restaurants said it sees FY22 EPS of $7-$7.50 and sales of $9.2 billion-$9.5 billion.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jun 24, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1007/41444

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $149.73

52-week low: $68.91

Price action over last quarter: down 9.05%

Company Description

Darden is one of the largest players in the $185 billion U.S. casual dining industry. Olive Garden (874 units), LongHorn (527), and Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen (168 company-owned units) are its core brands, while the smaller, faster-growing specialty restaurant group is made up of Yard House (81), The Capital Grille (60), Seasons 52 (43), Bahama Breeze (41), and Eddie V's (24). In November 2015, the company spun off selected real estate and restaurant assets into Four Corners Property Trust.