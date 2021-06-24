Earnings Scheduled For June 24, 2021

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• GMS (NYSE:GMS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $858.90 million.

• Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $6.21 billion.

• Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.79 per share on revenue of $2.19 billion.

• Accenture (NYSE:ACN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.24 per share on revenue of $12.77 billion.

• Carnival (NYSE:CCL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.60 per share on revenue of $193.37 million.

• Aesthetic Medical Intl (NASDAQ:AIH) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $280.05 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $370.00 thousand.

• FedEx (NYSE:FDX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.99 per share on revenue of $21.51 billion.

• Nike (NYSE:NKE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $11.01 billion.

• Fuwei Films (Holdings) (NASDAQ:FFHL) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Synnex (NYSE:SNX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.93 per share on revenue of $4.96 billion.

• Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $121.86 million.

• CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $80.25 million.