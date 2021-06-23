Recap: KB Home Q2 Earnings

Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 172.73% year over year to $1.50, which beat the estimate of $1.31.

Revenue of $1,441,000,000 higher by 57.66% year over year, which missed the estimate of $1,500,000,000.

Looking Ahead

KB Home hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

KB Home hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jun 23, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.kbhome.com%2F&eventid=3081837&sessionid=1&key=E7DB43C5D5C721FD1A71E916A5463179®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $52.48

Company's 52-week low was at $27.51

Price action over last quarter: down 5.74%

Company Description

KB Home is an American construction company that focuses on residential construction. The company builds single-family homes and communities across Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Nevada, Texas, North Carolina, and the Washington, D.C., area. KB Home operates in several markets and focuses on first-time and move-up homebuyers. The company follows a built-to-order model that offers personalized homes at attainable prices based on the market location. The company also invests in land acquisition and development to support future building activities.