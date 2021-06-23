 Skip to main content

Earnings Preview: BlackBerry

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 23, 2021 10:13am   Comments
Share:

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, June 24. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q1 earnings report.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Sell-side analysts are expecting BlackBerry's loss per share to be near $0.05 on sales of $171.25 million. In the same quarter last year, BlackBerry announced EPS of $0.02 on revenue of $214.00 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.
When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be down 350.0%. Sales would be down 19.98% from the year-ago period. BlackBerry's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020
EPS Estimate 0.03 -0.01 0.02 -0.01
EPS Actual 0.03 0.02 0.11 0.02
Revenue Estimate 245.11 M 219.72 M 237.95 M 216.80 M
Revenue Actual 215.00 M 224.00 M 266.00 M 214.00 M

eps graph

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of BlackBerry are up 174.18%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. BlackBerry is scheduled to hold the call at 17:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.

 

