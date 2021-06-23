 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Winnebago Beats Q3 Earnings On Expanded Margins, Sees Record Backlog

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 23, 2021 12:16pm   Comments
Share:
Winnebago Beats Q3 Earnings On Expanded Margins, Sees Record Backlog
  • Winnebago Industries Inc (NYSE: WGOreported third-quarter FY21 revenue of $960.7 million, up 138.7% year-on-year, beating the analyst consensus of $839.2 million.
  • Towable segment revenue grew 194.2% Y/Y to $555.7 million, driven by heightened consumer demand for Grand Design and Winnebago branded products. Motorhome revenue of $385.3 million increased 89.2% Y/Y, driven by consumer demand for Winnebago and Newmar branded motorhomes.
  • Gross margin increased 970 basis points Y/Y to 17.7%, driven primarily by operating leverage, pricing, lower discounts and allowances, and favorable segment mix. 
  • The operating margin was 10.6%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA saw a significant jump to $109.8 million, compared to $4.1 million a year ago.
  • Adjusted EPS of $2.16 grew 930.7% Y/Y, beating the analyst consensus of $1.77.
  • Winnebago’s cash and equivalents totaled $406.8 million, and it generated $147.95 million in operating cash flow.
  • Winnebago’s backlog increased 252.4% Y/Y to 46,646 units amounting to $1.5 billion, reflecting strong consumer demand.
  • “We remain focused on working with our suppliers to sustain strong levels of production and with our dealer network to replenish their inventories in the face of record backlog,” said Michael Happe, Chief Executive Officer.
  • Price action: WGO shares are trading lower by 1.28% at $65.69 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WGO)

Winnebago Industries: Q3 Earnings Insights
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Higher Ahead Of PMI Data, Fed Speakers
5 Stocks To Watch For June 23, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For June 23, 2021
Earnings Outlook For Winnebago Industries
This Week Will Be About More Than Amazon's Prime Day Sales
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com