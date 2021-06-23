 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Stocks To Watch For June 23, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 23, 2021 4:43am   Comments
Share:
5 Stocks To Watch For June 23, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE: INFO) to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion before the opening bell. IHS Markit shares gained 1.2% to $113.00 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts are expecting Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO) to have earned $1.77 per share on revenue of $839.42 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Winnebago shares rose 0.1% to $66.60 in after-hours trading.
  • BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BTAI) reported a $100 million common stock offering. BioXcel Therapeutics shares dropped 8.1% to $33.88 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • Before the opening bell, Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion. Patterson shares gained 3.9% to $36.50 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect KB Home (NYSE: KBH) to post quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion after the closing bell. KB Home shares gained 1.9% to $44.06 in after-hours trading.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (INFO + BTAI)

Earnings Scheduled For June 23, 2021
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Earnings Outlook for IHS Markit
Analyst Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics
BioXcel's Formulated Dexmedetomidine US Application For Agitation Under FDA Review
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com