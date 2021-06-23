 Skip to main content

Earnings Scheduled For June 23, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 23, 2021 4:32am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE: INFO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion.
  • Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO) is expected to report earnings of $1.77 per share on revenue of $839.42 million.
  • Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion.
  • H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE: FUL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $764.37 million.
  • Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $554.87 million.
  • Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.27 per share on revenue of $1.36 billion.

Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets

