Recap: Korn Ferry Q4 Earnings
Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) remained unaffected after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 101.67% over the past year to $1.21, which beat the estimate of $0.98.
Revenue of $557,394,000 higher by 24.15% year over year, which beat the estimate of $488,480,000.
Guidance
Q1 EPS expected between $1.04 and $1.14.
Korn Ferry said it sees Q1 fee revenue of $535 million to $555 million.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Jun 22, 2021
Time: 12:00 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://ir.kornferry.com/news-events/events
Technicals
52-week high: $69.36
Company's 52-week low was at $26.14
Price action over last quarter: Up 3.27%
Company Description
Korn Ferry is a United States-based firm engaged in organizational consulting and management recruitment that helps clients fill mid- to high-level management positions. The largest of its revenue segments is its advisory segment, which provides consulting services related to organizational structure. The executive search segment provides executive-level talent sourcing. The recruitment process outsourcing and professional search segment provide broad-level talent sourcing and digital segment. The company has operations in North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and other regions.
