 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Korn Ferry Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 22, 2021 7:02am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) remained unaffected after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 101.67% over the past year to $1.21, which beat the estimate of $0.98.

Revenue of $557,394,000 higher by 24.15% year over year, which beat the estimate of $488,480,000.

Guidance

Q1 EPS expected between $1.04 and $1.14.

Korn Ferry said it sees Q1 fee revenue of $535 million to $555 million.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jun 22, 2021

Time: 12:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://ir.kornferry.com/news-events/events

Technicals

52-week high: $69.36

Company's 52-week low was at $26.14

Price action over last quarter: Up 3.27%

Company Description

Korn Ferry is a United States-based firm engaged in organizational consulting and management recruitment that helps clients fill mid- to high-level management positions. The largest of its revenue segments is its advisory segment, which provides consulting services related to organizational structure. The executive search segment provides executive-level talent sourcing. The recruitment process outsourcing and professional search segment provide broad-level talent sourcing and digital segment. The company has operations in North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and other regions.

 

Related Articles (KFY)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Lower Following Monday's Rally; Fed's Powell In Focus
5 Stocks To Watch For June 22, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For June 22, 2021
Preview: Korn Ferry's Earnings
'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For May 17
3 Stocks That Could Benefit From Emerging Themes Following The COVID-19 Pandemic
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com