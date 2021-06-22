Recap: Korn Ferry Q4 Earnings

Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) remained unaffected after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 101.67% over the past year to $1.21, which beat the estimate of $0.98.

Revenue of $557,394,000 higher by 24.15% year over year, which beat the estimate of $488,480,000.

Guidance

Q1 EPS expected between $1.04 and $1.14.

Korn Ferry said it sees Q1 fee revenue of $535 million to $555 million.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jun 22, 2021

Time: 12:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://ir.kornferry.com/news-events/events

Technicals

52-week high: $69.36

Company's 52-week low was at $26.14

Price action over last quarter: Up 3.27%

Company Description

Korn Ferry is a United States-based firm engaged in organizational consulting and management recruitment that helps clients fill mid- to high-level management positions. The largest of its revenue segments is its advisory segment, which provides consulting services related to organizational structure. The executive search segment provides executive-level talent sourcing. The recruitment process outsourcing and professional search segment provide broad-level talent sourcing and digital segment. The company has operations in North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and other regions.