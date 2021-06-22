5 Stocks To Watch For June 22, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $488.48 million before the opening bell. Korn Ferry shares gained 0.4% to $65.40 in after-hours trading.
- Nutrien Ltd (NYSE: NTR) boosted its H1'21 adjusted earnings guidance from $2-$2.20 to $2.30-$2.50. The company also raised its FY21 potash sales volume guidance to 13.3 million-13.8 million tonnes. Nutrien shares climbed 2.3% to $60.99 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Cognyte Software Ltd (NASDAQ: CGNT) to have earned $0.15 per share on revenue of $111.84 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Cognyte Software shares gained 1% to $23.97 in after-hours trading.
- Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) reported a $140 million at-the-market equity offering. Microvision shares dipped 11.8% to $17.25 in the after-hours trading session.
- Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK) reported a secondary public offering of 2.382 million common shares. Star Bulk Carriers shares dropped 4.7% to $21.45 in after-hours trading.
