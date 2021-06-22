Earnings Scheduled For June 22, 2021

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $111.84 million.

• Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $20.00 million.

• Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $76.87 million.

• Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $488.48 million.