Plug Power's Earnings Outlook

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, June 22. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Tuesday's Q1 earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Sell-side analysts are expecting Plug Power's loss per share to be near $0.08 on sales of $76.87 million. Plug Power EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.12. Revenue was $40.81 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Tuesday, quarterly profit would be up 33.33%. Revenue would be have grown 88.35% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate -0.10 -0.07 -0.10 EPS Actual -0.05 -0.04 -0.07 Revenue Estimate 87.32 M 109.21 M 59.47 M Revenue Actual -316.34 M 106.99 M 68.07 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Plug Power were trading at $29.17 as of June 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 354.9%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Plug Power is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.