5 Stocks To Watch For June 21, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 21, 2021 4:22am   Comments
5 Stocks To Watch For June 21, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) will remain in focus with the company’s two-day Prime shopping event beginning today. Amazon Prime Day was first observed on July 15, 2015, in celebration of the company’s 20th anniversary. Amazon shares slipped 0.1% to settle at $3,486.90 on Friday.
  • Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) COVID-19 vaccine received provisional approval for use in the age group 12 to 15 from New Zealand's medical regulator, Stuff reported. Pfizer shares fell 0.3% to close at $38.70 on Friday.
  • Orphazyme A S ADR (NASDAQ: ORPH) shares dipped around 50% on Friday after the company announced it received a Complete Response Letter from the FDA for its treatment for Niemann-Pick Disease Type C and also cut its FY2021 outlook. Orphazyme shares tumbled 49.7% to close at $7.33 on Friday.

Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ: GLBS) reported total comprehensive loss of $0.8 million for the first quarter, compared to $9 million loss in the year-ago period. Its voyage revenues surged to $5.2 million from $2.3 million. Globus Maritime shares gained 0.8% to close at $5.06 on Friday.

Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ: BGNE) disclosed that BRUKINSA received an approval from the China National Medical Products Administration for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory Waldenström’s macroglobulinemia. Beigene shares dropped 2.2% to settle at $321.81 on Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

