This Week's Market Recap: June 18, 2021

The market and the economy continue to open, which is probably a result of bottled-up demand for many products and services affected by the pandemic. Maybe the inflation or rising bond yields will trigger the selloff on the market at some moment, but the current Fed's transitory inflation message has been accepted by many investors. Also, the best way to deal with inflation is to stay with your investments and keep your faith in the market. So, despite the jump of May's consumer-price index, that did not affect the investors who adopted a different mindset, so all three major averages finished in a positive zone.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average managed to recover from one of the steeper declines, thanks to gains from companies like IBM (NYSE: IBM), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), and Salesforce (NYSE: CRM). The Nasdaq Composite Index has also risen 49.09 points to 14,069.42. The tech-heavy index continued with the positive run, led by DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU), Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM), and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD).

Tuesday Brought Us An Earnings Report From Oracle

Although it was a slim week for the earnings reports, Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) announced its last quarter results, as well as plans and guidance. The results are better than expected, as the achieved revenues were $11.23 billion (compared to the expected $11.04 billion) and the achieved adjusted earnings of $1.54 per share (compared to the expected $1.31). On the other hand, the company revealed its quarterly revenue guidance, which is lower than expected due to the plans to increase investments to support its cloud strategy and keep migrating existing on-premises customers to the cloud. This all led to a sharp fall of 5%, as many investors are skeptical if Oracle can successfully compete with major "cloud" players like Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Salesforce, or Workday (NASDAQ: WDAY).

Adobe Reported Impressive Results On Thursday

The Wall Street analysts recognized the work-from-home trend and this second digitization era as the main reasons for Adobe's (NASDAQ: ADBE) sustained growth and therefore a monster quarter. And they were right. The company reported revenues of $3.84 billion, which is an increase of 23% compared year to year. That is also above the Wall Street estimate of $3.73 billion. The digital media business revenues, consisting of Creative Cloud and Document Cloud, grew by 25% compared to the previous year. The adjusted earnings per share were $3.03, which is higher than the estimated $2.81. For the following quarter, the company expects revenues of $3.88 billion and adjusted earnings per share of $3.00.

Conclusion

All these factors taken together, proven by positive index movements and earnings results better than anticipated, support the fact that the economic recovery is firmly underway, and those are very encouraging news.

