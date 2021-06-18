 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Codexis Raises 2021 Revenue Outlook After New Order For Its Enzyme Product

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 18, 2021 7:13am   Comments
Share:
Codexis Raises 2021 Revenue Outlook After New Order For Its Enzyme Product
  • Codexis Inc (NASDAQ: CDXSraised its guidance for 2021 following the receipt of a binding purchase order for up to $13.9 million of a proprietary high-performance enzyme product from an undisclosed pharmaceutical company.
  • Now, the Company expects 2021 total revenues in the range of $89 million to $93 million, up from previous guidance of $82 million to $85 million, higher than the $83.7 million consensus.
  • It expects product revenue in the band of $45 million to $48 million, compared to the earlier outlook of $36 million to $39 million.
  • In addition, the Company also raised 2021 guidance for product gross margin to 60-64%, up from 54-58% guided earlier.
  • HC Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth maintained Codexis with a Buy and raised the price target from $26 to $27 (almost 40% upside).
  • Price Action: CDXS shares closed at $19.64 on Thursday.

Latest Ratings for CDXS

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jun 2021HC Wainwright & Co.MaintainsBuy
Apr 2021Piper SandlerInitiates Coverage OnOverweight
Mar 2021StifelInitiates Coverage OnBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for CDXS
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CDXS)

28 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
5 Stocks To Watch For June 18, 2021
Cathie Wood's Ark Loads Up Further On Tesla And Cuts Apple Stake
Cathie Wood Cuts Apple Stake Almost Entirely — And Buys More Coinbase
Cathie Wood Buys $26M Disney Shares And Sells $13M In Netflix: What You Need To Know
Cathie Wood Sheds $33.6M Alibaba Shares On Earnings Day
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Guidance Health Care Price Target Small Cap Analyst Ratings General

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
DALWolfe ResearchUpgrades
MROMorgan StanleyUpgrades15.0
OXYMorgan StanleyUpgrades40.0
BIIBPiper SandlerUpgrades450.0
NHIBMO CapitalUpgrades71.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com