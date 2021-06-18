Codexis Raises 2021 Revenue Outlook After New Order For Its Enzyme Product
- Codexis Inc (NASDAQ: CDXS) raised its guidance for 2021 following the receipt of a binding purchase order for up to $13.9 million of a proprietary high-performance enzyme product from an undisclosed pharmaceutical company.
- Now, the Company expects 2021 total revenues in the range of $89 million to $93 million, up from previous guidance of $82 million to $85 million, higher than the $83.7 million consensus.
- It expects product revenue in the band of $45 million to $48 million, compared to the earlier outlook of $36 million to $39 million.
- In addition, the Company also raised 2021 guidance for product gross margin to 60-64%, up from 54-58% guided earlier.
- HC Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth maintained Codexis with a Buy and raised the price target from $26 to $27 (almost 40% upside).
- Price Action: CDXS shares closed at $19.64 on Thursday.
Latest Ratings for CDXS
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jun 2021
|HC Wainwright & Co.
|Maintains
|Buy
|Apr 2021
|Piper Sandler
|Initiates Coverage On
|Overweight
|Mar 2021
|Stifel
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
View More Analyst Ratings for CDXS
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Earnings News Guidance Health Care Price Target Small Cap Analyst Ratings General