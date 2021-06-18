5 Stocks To Watch For June 18, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) reported upbeat results for its second quarter and issued strong guidance for the current quarter. Adobe shares gained 2.7% to $566.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Smith & Wesson Brands Inc (NASDAQ: SWBI) posted better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. The company reported a $50 million buyback program and also boosted its quarterly dividend from $0.05 to $0.08 per share. Smith & Wesson Brands shares climbed 5.3% to $20.97 in the after-hours trading session.
- Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE: ACRE) reported the launch of an offering of common stock. Ares Commercial Real Estate shares dropped 4.4% to $15.60 in after-hours trading.
- Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDXS) lifted its sales projections for 2021 following the receipt of a new order for a proprietary high performance enzyme product. The company said it now expects revenue of $89 million to $93 million, versus its earlier forecast of $82 million to $85 million. Codexis shares surged 6.7% to $20.95 in after-hours trading.
- Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc (NASDAQ: HYFM) announced plans to acquire Aurora Innovations, Inc. and its organic nutrients and grow media operations. Hydrofarm shares rose 4.3% to $56.79 in the after-hours trading session.
