5 Stocks To Watch For June 18, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) reported upbeat results for its second quarter and issued strong guidance for the current quarter. Adobe shares gained 2.7% to $566.00 in the after-hours trading session.

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc (NASDAQ: SWBI) posted better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. The company reported a $50 million buyback program and also boosted its quarterly dividend from $0.05 to $0.08 per share. Smith & Wesson Brands shares climbed 5.3% to $20.97 in the after-hours trading session.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE: ACRE) reported the launch of an offering of common stock. Ares Commercial Real Estate shares dropped 4.4% to $15.60 in after-hours trading.

