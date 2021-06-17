Jabil: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Jabil (NYSE:JBL) moved higher by 1.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 251.35% year over year to $1.30, which beat the estimate of $1.04.

Revenue of $7,215,000,000 rose by 13.87% year over year, which beat the estimate of $6,950,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Jabil said it sees Q3 EPS of $1.25-$1.45 and sales of $7.3 billion-$7.9 billion.

The company projects FY21 EPS of $5.50 and sales of $29.5 billion.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jun 17, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/jbl/mediaframe/45301/indexl.html

Technicals

52-week high: $58.52

Company's 52-week low was at $30.15

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.39%

Company Description

Jabil Inc is a United States-based company engaged in providing manufacturing services and solutions. It provides comprehensive electronics design, production and product management services to companies in various industries and end markets. It operates in two segments. The Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) segment, which is the key revenue driver, is focused around leveraging IT, supply chain design and engineering, technologies largely centered on core electronics. The Diversified Manufacturing Services (DMS) segment is focused on providing engineering solutions, with an emphasis on material sciences, technologies, and healthcare.