5 Stocks To Watch For June 17, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $39.78 billion before the opening bell. Kroger shares fell 0.5% to $37.35 in after-hours trading.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) reported that CEO Satya Nadella will take over the role of company chair. Microsoft shares slipped 0.7% to $255.56 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) to have earned $1.04 per share on revenue of $6.95 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Jabil shares gained 1.4% to $57.34 in after-hours trading.

