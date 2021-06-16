Why Oracle's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) shares are trading lower despite the company reporting better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings results.
Oracle reported fourth-quarter earnings per share results of $1.54, which beat the analysts' estimate of $1.31. The company also reported sales results of $11.2 billion, which beat the analysts' estimate of $11.04 billion.
Oracle provides database technology and enterprise resource planning, or ERP, software to enterprises around the world.
Oracle's stock was trading down about 5% at $77.64 on Wednesday during premarket hours. The stock has a 52-week high of $85.03 and a 52-week low of $51.32.
