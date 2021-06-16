5 Stocks To Watch For June 16, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) named company veteran John Culver as its new chief operating officer replacing Roz Brewer, who left the company in January to become CEO of Walgreens Boots Alliance. Starbucks shares rose 0.1% to $111.95 in the after-hours trading session.

Wall Street expects Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) to report quarterly earnings at $2.36 per share on revenue of $5.91 billion after the closing bell. Lennar shares rose 0.1% to $92.60 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: LEN) to report quarterly earnings at $2.36 per share on revenue of $5.91 billion after the closing bell. Lennar shares rose 0.1% to $92.60 in after-hours trading. Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter, but issued weak profit forecast for the current quarter. Oracle shares dropped 4.8% to $77.75 in the after-hours trading session.

