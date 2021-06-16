5 Stocks To Watch For June 16, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) named company veteran John Culver as its new chief operating officer replacing Roz Brewer, who left the company in January to become CEO of Walgreens Boots Alliance. Starbucks shares rose 0.1% to $111.95 in the after-hours trading session.
- Wall Street expects Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) to report quarterly earnings at $2.36 per share on revenue of $5.91 billion after the closing bell. Lennar shares rose 0.1% to $92.60 in after-hours trading.
- Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter, but issued weak profit forecast for the current quarter. Oracle shares dropped 4.8% to $77.75 in the after-hours trading session.
- General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) will boost spending on electric and autonomous vehicles to $35 billion through 2025, a 30% jump over its previous forecast under a new plan, Reuters reported. GM shares slipped 0.1% to $60.80 in after-hours trading.
- La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) posted better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter. However, the company said it sees temporary negative impact to profit margins due to 'dramatic raw material price increases which will only be offset by previously announced pricing actions...' La-Z-Boy shares fell 2.3% to $41.31 in the after-hours trading session.
