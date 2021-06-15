Oracle: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) decreased after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 28.33% over the past year to $1.54, which beat the estimate of $1.31.

Revenue of $11,227,000,000 higher by 7.53% year over year, which beat the estimate of $11,040,000,000.

Guidance

Oracle hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jun 15, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.oracle.com%2F&eventid=3082039&sessionid=1&key=C6E78F5FD063829F89F7A664C39525BC®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $85.03

52-week low: $50.91

Price action over last quarter: Up 20.89%

Company Overview

Oracle provides database technology and enterprise resource planning, or ERP, software to enterprises around the world. Founded in 1977, Oracle pioneered the first commercial SQL-based relational database management system. Today, Oracle has 430,000 customers in 175 countries, supported by its base of 136,000 employees.