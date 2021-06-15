Lithia Motors Exceeds $2B In May Sales
- Automotive retailer Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE: LAD) reported $2.1 billion in revenue for May.
- It represents an 89% increase compared to pre-pandemic 2019 levels, with a 26% rise in same-store sales.
- Sales increased 104% year-on-year, with a 42% Y/Y rise in same-store sales.
- "Our technology and team's ability to procure both new and used inventory, combined with continued strength in margins, drove strong performance," said Bryan Deboer, Chief Executive Officer.
- At these levels, Lithia looks set to finish the first year of its 5-year plan to achieve $50 in EPS and $50 billion in revenue considerably ahead of schedule.
- Lithia also announced the acquisition of the Southwest Kia Auto Group with five locations in the major metropolitan markets of Austin and Dallas, Texas.
- These locations are expected to add $350 million in annualized revenues.
- Price action: LAD shares closed at $330.93 on Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.