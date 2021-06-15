Recap: Qudian Q1 Earnings

Shares of Qudian (NYSE:QD) fell 3.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 156.00% year over year to $0.28, which missed the estimate of $0.29.

Revenue of $78,712,000 declined by 41.81% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $95,890,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Qudian hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jun 15, 2021

Time: 07:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/sroi4kuk

Price Action

52-week high: $3.82

52-week low: $1.17

Price action over last quarter: Up 4.44%

Company Description

Qudian Inc is a provider of online credit products using data-enabled technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning in China. The company has two reportable segments namely Installment credit services and E-commerce sales services. It generates maximum revenue from the Installment credit services segment. The company derives the majority revenue from the China region. It offers cash credit products, which provide funds in digital form, and merchandise credit products.