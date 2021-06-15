 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Slightly Higher; Fed Meeting In Focus

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 15, 2021 6:02am   Comments
Share:
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Slightly Higher; Fed Meeting In Focus

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded slightly higher in early pre-market trade after the S&P 500 index climbed to another record close in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) and H & R Block Inc (NYSE: HRB).

The Federal Open Market Committee will start its two-day policy meeting today. The Producer Price Index, retail sales and the Empire State manufacturing index will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Data on industrial production for May will be released at 9:15 a.m. ET, while data on business inventories and the housing market index will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 15 points to 34,396.00 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures rose 4.50 points at 4 4,259.25. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index rose 19 points to 14,143.75.

The U.S. has the highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world, with total infections in the country exceeding 33,474,760 with around 599,940 deaths. India reported a total of at least 29,570,880 confirmed cases, while Brazil confirmed over 17,452,610 cases.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 0.3% to trade at $73.07 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures rose 0.3% to trade at $71.07 a barrel. The API’s report on crude oil stocks will be released later during the day.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were mostly higher today. The Spanish Ibex Index fell 0.4% and STOXX Europe 600 Index gained 0.4%. The French CAC 40 Index rose 0.5%, London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.5% while German DAX 30 gained 0.7%. The Eurozone trade surplus increased to EUR 10.9 billion in April from EUR 2.3 billion in the year-ago month. The UK unemployment rate dropped to 4.7% during the three months to April. Germany's consumer price inflation rate rose to 2.5% year-over-year in May.

Asian markets traded mixed today. Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.96%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.71% and China’s Shanghai Composite Index declined 0.92%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.92% and India’s BSE Sensex climbed 0.38%. Manufacturing production in Hong Kong surged 2.6% year-over-year in the first quarter.

 

Breaking News

  • Novavax Inc (NASDAQ: NVAX) announced its experimental COVID-19 vaccine remained effective when coadministered with an approved flu shot.
  • PDS Biotechnology Corp (NASDAQ: PDSB) reported a proposed common stock offering.
  • Nio Inc’s (NYSE: NIO) founder and CEO William Li believes electric vehicle sales in China could reach 90% by 2030, reports cnEVpost.
  • Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE: PING) reported an offering of common stock by selling shareholders.

Check out other breaking news here

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HRB + NIO)

Nio CEO Expects China's Smart EV Penetration To Hit 90% By 2030
Earnings Scheduled For June 15, 2021
5 Stocks To Watch For June 15, 2021
Why Nio Shares Are Moving Today
Analyzing NIO's Unusual Options Activity
Earnings Preview for H&R Block
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: A Peek Into The MarketsEarnings News Eurozone Futures Global Pre-Market Outlook Markets Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com