Stonk Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) Spikes Pre-Market As Petco (WOOF) Drops Lower

Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 15, 2021 4:51am   Comments
Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc (NASDAQ: WOOF) are down nearly 4% in early pre-market hours on Tuesday at $26.93, a day after a blistering rally in which the stock touched a four-week high. The update comes even as Petco becomes one of the most talked-about stocks on the WallStreetBets forum.

Among other stocks popular on WallStreetbets, or "stonks" as the forum refers to them, Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ: CLNE) shares are up 9.4% in the pre-market hours on Tuesday. Shares of the clean fuel for the transportation sector company closed 3.43% higher at $11.17 on Monday.

See Also: Apes Got 'Suckered Into Buying' WOOF Because A 'Botnet' Told Them? Here's What This Top Post On WallStreetBets Is Saying

ContextLogic Inc (NASDAQ: WISH) shares are up 1.77% pre-market on Tuesday. Shares of the online e-commerce platform closed 12.7% higher at $11.27 on Monday.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) shares are down 1.2% premarket hours on Tuesday. Shares of the theater chain operator closed 15.6% higher at $57 on Monday.

Read Next: AMC Shorts Get Smoked Again And Options Traders Hammer Calls

Workhorse Group Inc (NYSE: WKHS) is trading 1.8% higher at $15.05 at press time.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

