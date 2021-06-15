5 Stocks To Watch For June 15, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $11.04 billion after the closing bell. Oracle shares slipped 0.2% to $82.43 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: PDSB) reported a proposed common stock offering. PDS Biotechnology shares dipped 19.1% to $10.41 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Qudian Inc – ADR (NYSE: QD) to have earned $0.29 per share on revenue of $95.97 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the opening bell. Qudian shares gained 2.9% to $2.51 in after-hours trading. The company’s stock also jumped around 16% in regular trading on Monday.

