Earnings Scheduled For June 15, 2021

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Qudian (NYSE:QD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $95.97 million.

• Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $59.88 million.

• H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $5.13 per share on revenue of $2.35 billion.

• La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $498.53 million.

• Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.66 per share on revenue of $130.00 thousand.

• Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $11.04 billion.

• Volt Information Sciences (AMEX:VOLT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $221.00 million.

• StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $82.78 million.