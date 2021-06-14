 Skip to main content

5 Stocks To Watch For June 14, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 14, 2021 4:45am   Comments
5 Stocks To Watch For June 14, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPAA) to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $153.3 million before the opening bell. Motorcar Parts of America shares rose 0.1% to close at $23.30 on Friday.
  • Thrasio, a start-up company, is in talks to go public through a merger with the blank check company Churchill Capital V Corp (NYSE: CCV), Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter. Churchill Capital V shares climbed 4.2% to $10.69 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BBCP) to have earned $0.02 per share on revenue of $73.99 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Concrete Pumping shares gained 0.8% to settle at $8.42 on Friday.

  • Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE: WPG) filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in temporary closure of around 100 shopping centers. Washington Prime Group shares dropped 4.7% to close at $4.84 on Friday.
  • Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) disclosed that it has received an amended Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA for its new Sofia Q Rapid Antigen Test device. Quidel shares slipped 0.8% to close at $114.77 on Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

