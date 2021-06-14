5 Stocks To Watch For June 14, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPAA) to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $153.3 million before the opening bell. Motorcar Parts of America shares rose 0.1% to close at $23.30 on Friday.

Thrasio, a start-up company, is in talks to go public through a merger with the blank check company Churchill Capital V Corp (NYSE: CCV), Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter. Churchill Capital V shares climbed 4.2% to $10.69 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: CCV), Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter. Churchill Capital V shares climbed 4.2% to $10.69 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BBCP) to have earned $0.02 per share on revenue of $73.99 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Concrete Pumping shares gained 0.8% to settle at $8.42 on Friday.

