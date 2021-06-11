 Skip to main content

Pandemic Hits Nathan's Q4 Earnings; Still Maintains Quarterly Dividend

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 11, 2021 2:03pm   Comments
  • Nathan’s Famous Inc (NASDAQ: NATH) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales of $18.28 million, down 15.76% year-on-year. FY21 sales were $75.83 million, a 26% decrease Y/Y.
  • Q4 Sales in Nathan’s branded product program were $9.1 million, product licensing $6.6 million, and restaurant operations $1.9 million.
  • The decrease in sales was mainly due to a decline in customer traffic, resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic impact.
  • Nathan’s dining rooms were operating at reduced capacity to comply with social distancing norms.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $5.8 million fell 18.3% Y/Y.
  • Operating margin stood at 31.8%, with an operating income of $5.4 million.
  • EPS decreased 34.2% Y/Y to $0.50.
  • Cash and cash equivalent amounted to $81 million at the end of Q4.
  • Nathan’s declared a $0.35 per share quarterly cash dividend for the first-quarter FY22 payable on June 25, 2021, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 21, 2021.
  • Price action: NATH shares traded lower by 3.19% at $70.70 on the last check Friday.

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Dividends Small Cap

