Pandemic Hits Nathan's Q4 Earnings; Still Maintains Quarterly Dividend
- Nathan’s Famous Inc (NASDAQ: NATH) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales of $18.28 million, down 15.76% year-on-year. FY21 sales were $75.83 million, a 26% decrease Y/Y.
- Q4 Sales in Nathan’s branded product program were $9.1 million, product licensing $6.6 million, and restaurant operations $1.9 million.
- The decrease in sales was mainly due to a decline in customer traffic, resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic impact.
- Nathan’s dining rooms were operating at reduced capacity to comply with social distancing norms.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $5.8 million fell 18.3% Y/Y.
- Operating margin stood at 31.8%, with an operating income of $5.4 million.
- EPS decreased 34.2% Y/Y to $0.50.
- Cash and cash equivalent amounted to $81 million at the end of Q4.
- Nathan’s declared a $0.35 per share quarterly cash dividend for the first-quarter FY22 payable on June 25, 2021, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 21, 2021.
- Price action: NATH shares traded lower by 3.19% at $70.70 on the last check Friday.
