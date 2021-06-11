5 Stocks To Watch For June 11, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PLAY) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter and issued strong sales guidance for the current quarter. Dave & Buster's shares climbed 4% to $45.82 in the after-hours trading session.

SIGNA Sports United will go public via a merger with SPAC Yucaipa Acquisition Corp (NYSE: YAC). The deal values the company at an enterprise value of $3.2 billion. Yucaipa Acquisition shares closed at $9.84 on Thursday.

Cheetah Mobile Inc (NYSE: CMCM) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter before the opening bell. Cheetah Mobile shares slipped 0.4% to $2.75 in after-hours trading.

