 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Stocks To Watch For June 11, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 11, 2021 4:42am   Comments
Share:
5 Stocks To Watch For June 11, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PLAY) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter and issued strong sales guidance for the current quarter. Dave & Buster's shares climbed 4% to $45.82 in the after-hours trading session.
  • SIGNA Sports United will go public via a merger with SPAC Yucaipa Acquisition Corp (NYSE: YAC). The deal values the company at an enterprise value of $3.2 billion. Yucaipa Acquisition shares closed at $9.84 on Thursday.
  • Cheetah Mobile Inc (NYSE: CMCM) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter before the opening bell. Cheetah Mobile shares slipped 0.4% to $2.75 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) reported a 4 million share common stock offering. Agree Realty shares dropped 3.2% to $71.38 in after-hours trading.
  • Zedge Inc (NYSE: ZDGE) posted upbeat results for its third quarter and boosted its FY21 sales growth guidance. Zedge shares surged 5.9% to $16.25 in the after-hours trading session.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADC + CMCM)

Earnings Scheduled For June 11, 2021
5 Value Stocks In The Technology Sector
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 3, 2021
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Technology Sector
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Technology Sector
A Look Into Technology Sector Value Stocks
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com