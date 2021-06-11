5 Stocks To Watch For June 11, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PLAY) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter and issued strong sales guidance for the current quarter. Dave & Buster's shares climbed 4% to $45.82 in the after-hours trading session.
- SIGNA Sports United will go public via a merger with SPAC Yucaipa Acquisition Corp (NYSE: YAC). The deal values the company at an enterprise value of $3.2 billion. Yucaipa Acquisition shares closed at $9.84 on Thursday.
- Cheetah Mobile Inc (NYSE: CMCM) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter before the opening bell. Cheetah Mobile shares slipped 0.4% to $2.75 in after-hours trading.
- Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) reported a 4 million share common stock offering. Agree Realty shares dropped 3.2% to $71.38 in after-hours trading.
- Zedge Inc (NYSE: ZDGE) posted upbeat results for its third quarter and boosted its FY21 sales growth guidance. Zedge shares surged 5.9% to $16.25 in the after-hours trading session.
