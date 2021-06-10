 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Signet Jewelers Stock Gains On Bumper Q1 Sales, Raised Guidance, Dividend Reinstate

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 10, 2021 9:24am   Comments
Share:
  • Signet Jewelers Ltd (NYSE: SIGreported first-quarter FY22 net revenue growth of 98.22% year-on-year to $1.7 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $1.62 billion.
  • Same-store sales grew 106.5% Y/Y.
  • North America segment raked in the major chunk of sales, amounting to $1.62 billion in Q1. eCommerce sales increased 110.3% Y/Y to $346.3 million.
  • International same-store sales decreased 12.2%, reflecting the mandated closure of U.K. stores for 10 of the 13 weeks in Q1.
  • EPS increased 240.2% Y/Y to $2.23, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $1.27.
  • Signet generated $161.1 million in operating cash flow and held cash and equivalents of $1.2 billion.
  • Ending inventory of $2.0 billion reduced of more than $370 million Y/Y.
  • Dividend: Signet has reinstated the dividend and declared a cash dividend of $0.18 per share for Q2. It is payable on August 27, 2021, to shareholders of record on July 30, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of July 29, 2021.
  • Guidance: Signet expects a Q2 revenue outlook of $1.60- $1.65 billion, above the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion, and raises FY22 sales guidance to $6.5-$6.65 billion.
  • Price action: SIG shares are trading higher by 6.7% at $65.14 in premarket trading on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SIG)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Recap: Signet Jewelers Q1 Earnings
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mixed; Inflation Data In Focus
5 Stocks To Watch For June 10, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For June 10, 2021
Earnings Outlook for Signet Jewelers
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Dividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com