Recap: Signet Jewelers Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 10, 2021 7:13am   Comments
Shares of Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) rose 1.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 240.25% over the past year to $2.23, which beat the estimate of $1.27.

Revenue of $1,689,000,000 rose by 98.22% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,620,000,000.

Guidance

Signet Jewelers said it sees Q2 EPS of $1.60-$1.65 and FY22 EPS of $6.50-$6.65.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jun 10, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/signet/mediaframe/45043/indexr.html

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $68.36

Company's 52-week low was at $9.71

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.95%

Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd is a retailer of diamond jewelry. Its merchandise mix includes bridal, fashion, watches and others. The bridal category includes engagement, wedding and anniversary purchases. Its segments are the North America segment, the International segment, and the Other segment. The North America segment contributes to the majority of the revenue.

 

BZI-RecapsEarnings News

