5 Stocks To Watch For June 10, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE: SIG) to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $1.62 billion before the opening bell. Signet shares gained 2.5% to $62.55 in after-hours trading.
- RH (NYSE: RH) reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter and boosted its FY21 sales forecast. RH shares climbed 6.7% to $652.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY) to post quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $2.13 billion after the closing bell. Chewy shares rose 0.2% to $77.90 in after-hours trading.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its first quarter, while sales also exceeded estimates. GameStop also named Matt Furlong as its new CEO, while Mike Recupero was named as the company’s CFO. The company suspended its guidance going forward. GameStop also disclosed that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating the retail trading frenzy. GameStop shares dropped 5.2% to $286.80 in the after-hours trading session.
- Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE: OXM) reported upbeat results for its first quarter and issued strong Q2 forecast. The company also boosted its FY21 sales guidance. Oxford Industries shares jumped 13.6% to $111.47 in after-hours trading.
