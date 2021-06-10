Earnings Scheduled For June 10, 2021

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $11.30 million.

• Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $58.53 million.

• Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $1.62 billion.

• Cloopen Group Holding (NYSE:RAAS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $30.32 million.

• FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $18.86 million.

• John Wiley & Sons, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:JW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $499.85 million.

• BlueCity Holdings (NASDAQ:BLCT) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $29.62 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Dave & Buster's Enter (NASDAQ:PLAY) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $257.98 million.

• Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $219.53 million.

• Kaspien Holdings (NASDAQ:KSPN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.59 per share on revenue of $35.38 million.

• Zedge (AMEX:ZDGE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $3.77 million.

• SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $4.92 million.

• Vince Holding (NYSE:VNCE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.64 per share on revenue of $57.50 million.

• Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $17.35 million.

• Navigator Holdings (NYSE:NVGS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $71.29 million.

• Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $2.13 billion.

• Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $310.00 thousand.

• Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.