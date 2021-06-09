Recap: KLX Energy Services Hldgs Q1 Earnings

Shares of KLX Energy Services Hldgs (NASDAQ:KLXE) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 362.07% over the past year to ($4.02), which missed the estimate of ($2.32).

Revenue of $90,800,000 rose by 9.40% year over year, which missed the estimate of $95,100,000.

Guidance

KLX Energy Services Hldgs hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

KLX Energy Services Hldgs hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $18.97

Company's 52-week low was at $1.50

Price action over last quarter: Up 11.63%

Company Description

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc is a provider of completion, intervention and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. It serves the companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. Its products and services offerings include surface facilities and equipment, pressure control services, wireline services, fishing services, and engineered products. The company's segments include Southwest; Rocky Mountains and Northeast/Mid-Con region. It generates maximum revenue from the Rocky Mountains.