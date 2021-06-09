RH: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of RH (NYSE:RH) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 285.04% over the past year to $4.89, which beat the estimate of $4.07.

Revenue of $860,792,000 rose by 78.26% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $755,940,000.

Guidance

RH Raises FY21 Sales Guidance From 15-20% Year Over Year To 25-30%, Adj. Operating Margin 25.9-26.1%

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jun 09, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bhciqbis

Price Action

52-week high: $733.05

52-week low: $226.82

Price action over last quarter: Up 23.62%

Company Description

RH is a luxury retailer operating in the $112 billion furniture and home furnishing industry. The company offers merchandise across many categories including furniture, lighting, textiles, bath, decor, children, and more and is growing the presence of its hospitality business (with 10 restaurant locations). RH innovates, curates, and integrates products, categories, services, and businesses across channels and brand extensions (RH Teen, RH Modern, and Waterworks, for example). The company is fully integrated across store, Web, and catalog channels, and is positioned to broaden its total addressable market with the launch of its World of RH digital platform in autumn 2021.