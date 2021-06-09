Greif: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Greif (NYSE:GEF) increased in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 18.95% over the past year to $1.13, which beat the estimate of $1.06.

Revenue of $1,341,000,000 higher by 15.80% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,260,000,000.

Guidance

Greif Sees FY21 EPS Before Adjustments $4.55-$4.85

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $66.03

Company's 52-week low was at $31.14

Price action over last quarter: Up 25.02%

Company Overview

Greif Inc is a producer of industrial packaging products and services with manufacturing facilities located in over many countries. It offers a comprehensive line of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers, and services, such as container life cycle management, blending, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services. The company operates in four reportable business segments including Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services from which it earns the majority of the revenue, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management.